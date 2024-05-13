Kinkaid lacrosse goalie with 4.1 GPA reaches rare milestone, leads team to back-to-back state titles

Kinkaid senior Colton Silverstein intends to play lacrosse and study business at the University of Delaware. He has a 4.1 GPA and hopes to coach the sport he has always loved.

Kinkaid senior Colton Silverstein intends to play lacrosse and study business at the University of Delaware. He has a 4.1 GPA and hopes to coach the sport he has always loved.

Kinkaid senior Colton Silverstein intends to play lacrosse and study business at the University of Delaware. He has a 4.1 GPA and hopes to coach the sport he has always loved.

Kinkaid senior Colton Silverstein intends to play lacrosse and study business at the University of Delaware. He has a 4.1 GPA and hopes to coach the sport he has always loved.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a lot going on behind the goalie mask of Kinkaid senior Colton Silverstein.

"The biggest part of being a goalie is that I need to know about everything on the field," Silverstein said. "I see everything."

His job is simple in theory, but very difficult in practice, as he leads defense while stopping shots traveling 85-90 miles per hour.

"I really try just not to think at all, " he said. "I just let the reps in practice take over. You don't have time to think. If you think the ball is going to go in, you are going to react late and you're going to look very stupid."

Colton is a three-time All-American and two-time captain who just became the 21st high school goalie to ever reach 1,000 career saves.

"Luckily, I came in the first year and was ready to see varsity-level shots," Silverstein said. "It's been a lot of work these past four years, but I'm glad I got there. I never really got nervous about it because I would much rather win games than have an individual accomplishment."

Thanks to Silverstein's leadership, the Falcons won their second state championship. They triumphed over St. John's in the state semifinal game 8-5 on Saturday and defeated Austin Vandergrift 10-5 for back-to-back THSLL state championships.

Next, Silverstein plans to take his 4.1 GPA to the University of Delaware to play lacrosse and study business while coaching the sport he's grown up loving, possibly shaping his future career.

"I'm majoring in business, but I love coaching," he said. "I coached a Little League team this year, and it was so much fun. We won a city championship, and that was the most fun I've had on a field ever. It's nice to give back to the younger kids and teach them what you know."