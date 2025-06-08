All westbound lanes closed on Katy Freeway after major crash

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- All westbound lanes on the Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress are closed after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday evening.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, four vehicles were involved in the crash and first responders are on scene.

Details are limited. Authorities have not revealed what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

Authorities advise drivers to expect delays or find an alternate route.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on this story.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.