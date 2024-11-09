Kate Middleton makes royal appearance at Festival of Remembrance after completing chemotherapy

The Princess of Whales is making a return to public duties after her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is ramping up her return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy treatment.

Kate joined her husband Prince William and other members of Britain's royal family at the annual Festival of Remembrance on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Kate will attend the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, and will also join the royals' traditional appearance at The Cenotaph War Memorial in London on Remembrance Sunday, a commemoration in the United Kingdom that honors British service members who have died in the line of duty.

Kate's attendance at both events this year is notable both because of the importance the royal family places on the Remembrance holiday, and her return to public duties.

The 42-year-old princess has only made a handful of public appearances since last January, when she underwent abdominal surgery.

A few months later, in March, Kate announced she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Kate has not revealed what type of cancer she was diagnosed with, but said in September that she had completed treatment.

On Oct. 10, Kate stepped out for her first public engagement since announcing the end of her treatment, joining William in Southport, England.

William is attending the Remembrance events this year having just returned from a solo visit to South Africa, where he spoke candidly about the difficulties of the past year for his family.

In addition to Kate, William's father, King Charles III, also was diagnosed with cancer.

"Honestly, it's been dreadful," William told reporters, describing the stress of the past year. "It's probably been the hardest year in my life. So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."