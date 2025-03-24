Jonas Brothers give first look at new Christmas movie for Disney+

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas treated fans to a special event and gave a sneak peek at their new Christmas movie coming to Disney+.

Looks like it's going to be a very Jonas 2025!

The Jonas Brothers, Nick, Kevin and Joe, held a special fan event this weekend in New Jersey called JONASCON, celebrating the past, present and future of the iconic group. And they have a lot going on in the future!

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas at JONASCON fan event

The brothers showed fans some first-look photos from their upcoming Christmas movie for Disney+, and shared the title, "A Very Jonas Christmas." You can see them in the video player above. According to the official synopsis, Nick, Kevin and Joe "face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families." The film recently wrapped production in Toronto and will stream later this year.

The brothers will also perform a special new song called "Celebrate Happy" in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Disneyland Resort. The song will be heard throughout the resort beginning May 16 and it'll stream wherever you listen to music beginning May 13.

And the Jonas Brothers are getting into the game with ESPN and MLB. ESPN will be using an unreleased Jonas Brothers song called "I Can't Lose" as the anthem for ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball."

And if you thought that was all, you thought wrong!

The Jonas Brothers announced a new album, "Greetings from Your Hometown," coming August 8 AND a tour, "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM." The tour will be a " full-circle celebration of their 20-year journey from performing in malls to headlining the biggest stadiums in the world." That'll kick off August 10. All-American Rejects, Boys Like Girls and Marshmello will all make special guest appearances throughout the tour. See the official announcement below.

The Jonas Brothers announce the upcoming "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM" tour.

Other highlights include the announcement of a Joe Jonas solo album called "Music For People Who Believe in Love," coming May 28, a live album from their iconic London show, coming June 13 and the brothers will be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame to honor their career and their hometown roots.