Trailer drops for Marvel's 'Iron Man and His Awesome Friends,' with John Stamos as Howard Stark

John Stamos joins the voice cast of Marvel's "Iron Man and His Awesome Friends" as Howard Stark, with even more celeb guest stars along for the ride. Watch the trailer now.

John Stamos joins the voice cast of Marvel's "Iron Man and His Awesome Friends" as Howard Stark, with even more celeb guest stars along for the ride. Watch the trailer now.

John Stamos joins the voice cast of Marvel's "Iron Man and His Awesome Friends" as Howard Stark, with even more celeb guest stars along for the ride. Watch the trailer now.

John Stamos joins the voice cast of Marvel's "Iron Man and His Awesome Friends" as Howard Stark, with even more celeb guest stars along for the ride. Watch the trailer now.

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel's tiniest team of superheroes is ready to suit up! "Iron Man and His Awesome Friends" premieres August 11 on Disney Jr. and streams the next day on Disney+.

The new trailer introduces young versions of Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho as they team up to solve problems, save the day and show off their Iron-powered suits.

Joining the cast is John Stamos, who previously voiced Iron Man in "Spidey and His Amazing Friends," now playing Tony's dad, Howard Stark.

The guest cast also includes:

-ESPN's Jessica Mendoza as Dottie Doubleday, owner of a local batting cage

-Jackée Harry as Granny Williams, Riri's pie-truck-driving grandmother

-Stephen Tobolowsky as candy shop owner Spencer Q. Sweets

-Lauren Tom as Helen Cho, Amadeus' supportive mom

-Gary Anthony Williams and Mo Collins as henchbots Nuts and Bolts

The main voice cast features Mason Blomberg as Tony, Kapri Ladd as Riri, Aidyn Ahn as Amadeus, Tony Hale as Ultron, Vanessa Bayer as Swarm and Talon Warburton as Absorbing Man.

The show also features a theme song written and performed by blink-182's Mark Hoppus.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC Station.