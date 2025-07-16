Digital Producer

ABC13, Houston's top-rated television station, is looking for a highly-engaged news producer who can produce television and digital content for our multiple platforms.

Nothing is more important than streaming news so a focus on producing and managing content for our 24/7 stream is critical.

We are a non-stop, high-energy newsroom with extremely high expectations for our products. A willingness to work in a high-performance culture is a must as we take our responsibility to inform our audience extremely seriously.

Curiosity, solid writing skills and willingness to learn are important - we pivot strategies on a dime.

Every day can be different and will involve using skills from across the newsroom on any given day. Some of the duties include producing TV content for linear broadcasts, including full newscasts, writing stories, producing breaking news, creating original videos, producing live streams, optimizing content for more reach and impact, and helping to manage content for social media and engage our audience - but this list changes with the needs of the day.

Job Summary:

Some of the day-to-day duties include writing stories, producing breaking news, producing live streams, optimizing content for more reach and impact, and helping to manage content for social media and engage our audience. Our producers work on a little bit of everything - expect each day to be different. Our station prioritizes our 24/7 streaming content, making production one of the highest-profile positions and most rewarding opportunities.

Responsibilities and Duties of the Role:

Assist in developing content across current and future platforms with storytelling that is optimized for each screen and reflective of the diversity of our audience

Writing stories from a variety of sources

Owning breaking news and the big stories with speed and accuracy and growing new opportunities in our multi-media environment

produce a variety of content for social platforms

Collaborate with other content makers and newsroom leaders to maximize the sharing of our content in a multi-platform way

Understanding of SEO (search engine optimization) and how to use data insights to make editorial decisions to best reach and increase our audience

Basic Qualifications:

Experience in a production or newsroom environment

Background in journalism or related discipline

Strong editorial skills, good news judgement and social media expertise

Excellent communication and writing and a proficiency in grammar, spelling and punctuation

Ability to multitask and thrive in a fast-paced news environment

An understanding of social strategy and SEO with the desire to keep up with emerging platforms

Must be able to meet deadlines and work under pressure

Proficient with AP style

Experience with Adobe Premiere and Photoshop (or similar nonlinear editing programs)

Must be flexible and willing to work mornings, evenings, and weekends and adaptable to change - you can be assigned any day, any shift at any time

Required education:

Bachelor's Degree (related degree preferred in Journalism, TV/Production, etc.)

Preferred Qualifications:

Line producing experience

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com

https://www.disneycareers.com/en/job/houston/digital-producer/391/83847770608

