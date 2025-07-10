Associate Newscast Director (Part Time)

Disney Entertainment's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. For over 50 years, ABC13 has been Houston's news leader from sign-on to sign-off. Broadcasting over 70 hours of locally produced newscasts each week, ABC13 is the top-rated and most-watched news station among the Houston-area viewers. ABC13 also leads the market in its digital media efforts, with top rankings for its website, abc13.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. ABC13 delivers live and streaming content on Roku, Fire TV, Amazon and AppleTV in the ABC13 Houston App. ABC13 is deeply invested in the Houston community, spotlighting Houston's diversity with community affairs programs covering issues that affect different segments of the population - from local town halls to ABC13+. The station also hosts several community projects throughout the year including Share Your Holidays, an annual food drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank; and our E-cycle Drive, a collection/recycling effort for outdated electronic equipment in conjunction with Earth Day. ABC13 is also known for broadcasting the city's major events including the annual July 4th Freedom Over Texas celebration, The Chevron Marathon, Houston Pride and The Houston Rodeo Parade.

The KTRK-TV Production Department is looking for a part-time Associate Newscast Director who is a self-starter and works well with others.

Responsibilities:

Production-related duties including Directing/Technical Directing Newscasts in a unique array of automated production environments

Duties will also include but not be limited to, hand-held camera, Steadicam and DSLR operation, robotic camera operation, audio assistant and floor manager for live and recorded programming

Basic Qualifications:

Must have knowledge of basic studio and field production equipment operation, such as cameras, microphones, IFB's, audio consoles and video switchers.

Required Qualifications:

Qualified candidates must be able and willing to work flexible hours, early mornings, late nights, weekends and holidays. Weekly work hours will vary.

Applicants must be able to lift up to 25 pounds and stand on your feet for long periods of time.

A strong work ethic and positive attitude is required as is the ability to handle multiple tasks

Preferred Qualifications:

Prior Newscast Directing and broadcast experience in a live Control Room environment is a plus.

Required Education:

High School Diploma

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

The Disney Entertainment Television group creates original entertainment and news content for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, and Disney Experiences. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, military or veteran status, medical condition, genetic information or disability, or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney champions a business environment where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a constantly evolving world.

DISABILITY ACCOMMODATION FOR EMPLOYMENT APPLICATIONS

The Walt Disney Company and its Affiliated Companies are Equal Employment Opportunity employers and welcome all job seekers including individuals with disabilities and veterans with disabilities. If you have a disability and believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or apply for a position, visit the Disney candidate disability accommodations FAQs. We will only respond to those requests that are related to the accessibility of the online application system due to a disability.

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10125605