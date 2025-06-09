Associate Producer (Part-Time)

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX is looking for an aggressive, motivated and dedicated Associate Producer who is ready for the next step in their career. Our Associate Producer must have a passion for writing and for producing. We want to see you learn and grow into a Newscast Producer.

Assist Producers with writing content for all platforms

Write clear and compelling broadcast copy

When trained, produce and booth live cut-ins

Must be able to produce any newscast: any day, any shift

Basic Qualifications:

The ideal candidate would have experience at a local news station or other news stations

Demonstrate ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Must be flexible to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays

Required Education:

Some College

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

Preferred Qualifications:

Line producing experience

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10123352

