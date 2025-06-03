Newscast Director

Disney Entertainment's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. For over 50 years, ABC13 has been Houston's news leader from sign-on to sign-off. Broadcasting 49 hours of locally produced newscasts each week, ABC13 is the top-rated and most-watched news station among the Houston-area viewers. ABC13 also leads the market in its digital media efforts, with top rankings for its website, abc13.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. ABC13 delivers live and streaming content on Roku, Fire TV, Amazon, and Apple TV in the ABC13 Houston App. ABC13 is deeply invested in the Houston community, spotlighting Houston's diversity with community affairs programs covering issues that affect different segments of the population, from local town halls to ABC13+. The station also hosts several community projects throughout the year, including Share Your Holidays, an annual food drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank, and our E-cycle Drive, a collection/recycling effort for outdated electronic equipment in conjunction with Earth Day. ABC13 is also known for broadcasting the city's major events, including the annual July 4thFreedom Over Texas celebration, the Chevron Marathon, Houston Pride, and the Houston Rodeo Parade.

KTRK-TV is seeking an innovative Newscast Director who will be part of a hands-on directing team responsible for the production side of 70+ Weekly Hours of Newscasts as well as other content, including Weekly Shows, Live Major Special Event Remote Productions, and Sponsored Content Studio Tapings.

What You Will Do

Direct linear & streaming newscasts and other locally produced station content while maintaining the highest standards for on-air presentations and technical quality.

Work closely with show producers, anchors, production, and technical crews in planning and executing broadcasts

Troubleshoot any on-air issues promptly to minimize disruptions

Review and provide feedback on newscasts for continuous improvement

Other production duties as assigned (studio setup & maintenance, stage manager, graphics, camera operator, clipping & uploading taped shows, remote production assist, etc.)

Required Qualifications & Skills

Minimum of three years of major market live Newscast Directing Experience using automated production systems (i.e., Ross Production Switchers and Graphic Systems, Grass Valley Ignite, Sony ELC, Calrec Audio Consoles)

Thorough Knowledge of conventional and automated television production systems, studio and field video and audio production, and video editing software. In addition, keep updated on industry innovations.

Technical know-how to resolve existing issues and to work around problems that arise during live productions

Knowledge of current broadcast industry standards and practices

Proven track record working in fast fast-paced and deadline-driven environment with the ability to adapt quickly to changing circumstances

Must have Excellent Leadership, Communication, and Organizational Skills, and the ability to remain calm under pressure

Ability to work early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays to support the production needs of the station.

Required Education

High School Diploma

Preferred Education

College or Technical School Diploma

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10123350

