Disney Entertainment's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. For over 50 years, ABC13 has been Houston's news leader from sign-on to sign-off. Broadcasting 49 hours of locally produced newscasts each week, ABC13 is the top-rated and most-watched news station among the Houston-area viewers. ABC13 also leads the market in its digital media efforts, with top rankings for its website, abc13.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. ABC13 delivers live and streaming content on Roku, Fire TV, Amazon, and Apple TV in the ABC13 Houston App. ABC13 is deeply invested in the Houston community, spotlighting Houston's diversity with community affairs programs covering issues that affect different segments of the population, from local town halls to ABC13+. The station also hosts several community projects throughout the year, including Share Your Holidays, an annual food drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank, and our E-cycle Drive, a collection/recycling effort for outdated electronic equipment in conjunction with Earth Day. ABC13 is also known for broadcasting the city's major events, including the annual July 4thFreedom Over Texas celebration, the Chevron Marathon, Houston Pride, and the Houston Rodeo Parade.

KTRK-TV is looking for a collaborative, innovative, creative, hard-working and fiercely competitive reporter who loves to dig and enterprise stories for multiple platforms as a general assignment reporter and loves to work on investigative, in-depth pieces covering race and culture in our very diverse market.

The stories we are looking for are not localizations of national stories. We are looking for breaking, hard-hitting, exclusive, and enterprise stories about our local markets that no one else is talking about. You must be an excellent multitasker who can develop stories and sources for general assignments and for race and culture. All roles at KTRK can be assigned to any day, any shift, so working any day part and weekends is an expectation.

What You Will Do:

Candidates must be master storytellers who can identify, develop, shoot, write, edit, produce, and report high-quality, enterprising stories for multiple platforms.

Our ideal candidate also knows how to tell high-impact stories utilizing data and other research tools and is willing to experiment with new technology.

Must have a desire to serve the community and a knack for quickly cultivating contacts and exclusive story ideas.

Required Qualifications & Skills:

Qualified candidates must have a minimum 2-year major market television news experience with excellent editorial, writing, shooting, editing, and on-air presentation skills, including live reporting & ad lib expertise.

Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights, Weekends, and holidays) and adaptable to change.

Background check clearance and a clean driving record will be required.

Must be a team player with an exceptional work ethic, the ability to work under a deadline, multi-task, prioritize assignments, and have the flexibility to work any shift required.

We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and team player with a strong presence on social media.

Required Education:

College or Technical School Diploma

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10123351

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call Disney Entertainment.

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.