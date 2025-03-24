Investigative Reporter

Houston's top-rated legacy station, built on the work of legends like Marvin Zindler, has a history of hard-hitting, impactful investigative journalism.

KTRK is looking for an investigative reporter who isn't afraid to hold people in powerful positions accountable.

What You Will Do

Our next investigator will be a leader in innovative and visual storytelling, as well as being the editorial leader of our investigative unit, including a producer and photojournalist.

The ideal candidate will have experience in open records, FOIA, media law, social and digital production. In addition to investigative pieces, this reporter will appear from time to time to assist in breaking news and daily news coverage.

Required Qualifications & Skills

Minimum five years' experience in journalism and/or broadcast news

Education

Bachelor's degree in journalism or similar

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID #10113601

