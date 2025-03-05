Production Manager

KTRK-TV is seeking an innovative and dedicated Production Manager to oversee the station's critical Newscast Directing and Studio Production staff. This team touches the production side of 70+ Weekly Hours of Newscasts, Weekly Shows, Live Major Special Event Remote Productions and Sponsored Content Studio Tapings. This role is also required to be a hands-on Director periodically for newscasts and live event productions.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for overall management/maintenance/scheduling for production staff, 2 production studios, 2 control rooms, and remote production truck

Responsible for production department budgeting, staff scheduling and training

Has total project management oversight of the production/technical coordination and on-air execution of more than 12 LIVE Major Remote Events Annually, including Chevron Houston Marathon, July 4th Prime Time Concert and Fireworks and the Pride Houston Parade (all are simulcast on HULU, ABCNews Live and ESPN+)

Multi-month planning with all KTRK departments as well as outside vendors

Oversees setup, tech and studio needs for all internal station events and presentations

Main production liaison between all station departments

Helps monitor and maintain overall exceptional high quality look we expect from all KTRK productions

Basic Requirements:

8 plus years experience in a Major Market Live Linear Newscast and Live Event Directing Experience using automated production systems (ie...Ross Production Switchers and graphic systems, Grass Valley Ignite, Sony ELC, Calrec Audio Consoles)

Thorough Knowledge of conventional and automated television production systems, Studio and Field video and audio production, and stays abreast of industry innovations

Supervisory Experience in a major television station preferred

Must have Excellent Leadership, Communication and Organizational Skills

Must be Extremely Detailed Oriented and possess ability to manage multiple major projects at one time

Accessible 24/7 as we are a 24/7 News station and things come up at all hours

Education:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in a related field

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10113659

