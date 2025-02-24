Reporter, Race & Culture

Disney Entertainment's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. For over 70 years, ABC13 has been Houston's news and weather leader, and the station remains the dominant #1 choice for Houstonians today. ABC13 provides live local news and weather coverage 24/7 through its linear and streaming newscasts, as well as its website, apps and social media platforms.

ABC13 is deeply engrained in the Houston community, which is the most diverse city in the nation. ABC13 Localish stories celebrate the good people and places that make Houston so unique.

The station is the community leader, giving back through tentpole events throughout the year, including Share Your Holidays food drive, E-Cycle Earth Day electronics recycling event, and Pick Your Pet adoption drive. The biggest events in Houston all happen on ABC13! ABC 13 is the proud media partner for the Houston Marathon, Galveston Mardi Gras, the Houston Rodeo Parade and the Houston Pride Parade, and the Freedom Over Texas July 4th celebration.

What You Will Do

KTRK-TV is looking for a collaborative, innovative, creative, hard-working and fiercely competitive reporter who loves to dig and enterprise stories for multiple platforms as a general assignment reporter and loves to work on investigative, in-depth pieces covering race and culture in our very diverse market.

The stories we are looking for are not localizations of national stories. We are looking for breaking, hard-hitting, exclusive and enterprise stories about our local markets that no one else is talking about.

You must be an excellent multi-tasker who can be developing stories and sources for general assignment and for race and culture. All roles at KTRK can be assigned to any day, any shift, so working any day part and weekends is an expectation.

Candidates must be master storytellers who can identify, develop, shoot, write, edit, produce and report high-quality stories.

Our ideal candidate also knows how to tell high-impact stories utilizing data and other research tools and is willing to experiment with new technology.

Required Qualifications & Skills

Must be a team player with an exceptional work ethic, the ability to work under deadline, multi-task, prioritize assignments, and have the flexibility to work any shift required. We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and team player with a strong presence on social media. Must have a desire to serve the community and a knack for quickly cultivating contacts and exclusive story ideas.

Qualified candidates must have a minimum 2-year major market television news experience with excellent editorial, writing, shooting, editing and on-air presentation skills, including live reporting & ad lib expertise.

Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.

Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required.

Education

College Diploma

Preferred Education

Degree in Journalism or related field

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10111990

