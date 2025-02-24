Director, Community Engagement

The KTRK-TV Community Engagement Director is responsible for ideating and hands-on execution of campaigns, events, initiatives, projects, and content that benefit and grow community connections and audiences in the most diverse city in America...Houston, Texas.

Responsibilities:

Creates and executes existing community outreach efforts and station partnerships as well as cultivates new ones. Involves Hands-on coordination & oversight from ground up of various projects including live events such as emergency relief and supply drives, town halls, and debates

Must be dialed-in to breaking news and emergencies to respond to immediate needs of our communities and helps station leadership maintain awareness of issues of community concern

Identifies and implements storytelling opportunities in key surrounding counties to enhance and grow audience development efforts

Connects Disney, ABC News & OTV corporate synergy, DEI and other core company initiatives with station leaders and collectively work on strategies to most effectively lean into outreach and storytelling efforts

Identifies and helps create localized short and long form content for news coverage on all platforms to support and elevate all the above company and station initiatives. Additionally, generates before/during/after strategic marketing activation plans to maximize ROI

Leverages community, station, and company initiatives to expand sales and revenue opportunities

Strategically aligns news, programming, marketing, and talent with cause-related events and campaigns and coordinates talent and station participation in community events and charitable functions. Often serves as station ambassador/representative at these events

Works closely with Belong team to broaden internal and external multicultural presence

Manages the department's annual operating budget and oversees station's donation pool

Helps manage and traffic Public Service Announcements and FCC Reports as well as Corporate Initiative Synergy Reporting

Basic Qualifications:

College Bachelor's Degree

8 Year Minimum Major Market Hands-On Television Experience in development, production, and strategic marketing of multi-platform programming and content

Proven track record of creating and implementing successful community outreach initiatives and live events from the ground up, adhering to deadlines, budgets and limited resources

Exceptional Leadership skills with proven track record in motivating and inspiring team members

Must have strong writing, communication, public relations, marketing, presentation, and public speaking skills

Intimate knowledge of Greater Houston Area and its community leaders preferred. Ability to foster, develop, and expand relationships with local leaders, partners, and organizations

Must be able to work variable schedule including nights, weekends and holidays as company projects and station initiatives will often require attendance

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10113661

