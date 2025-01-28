Anchor/Reporter

KTRK-TV, the Disney-owned television station in Houston, is looking for a seasoned journalist with a passion for storytelling both in the field and at the anchor desk. The ideal candidate is looking for stories that can lead newscasts. This position will require some reporting and some anchoring.

* Candidates must be master storytellers who can identify, develop, shoot, write, edit, produce and report high-quality, enterprising stories for multiple platforms.

* Our ideal candidate also knows how to tell high-impact stories utilizing data and other research tools and is willing to experiment with new technology.

* Must have a desire to serve the community and a knack for quickly cultivating contacts and exclusive story ideas.

* Leadership ability as an Anchor during Breaking news.

Required Qualifications & Skills:

Must be a team player with an exceptional work ethic, the ability to work under deadline, multi-task, prioritize assignments, and have the flexibility to work any shift required. We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and team player with a strong presence on social media. Must have a desire to serve the community and a knack for quickly cultivating contacts and exclusive story ideas.

* Qualified candidates must have a minimum 2 years major market television news experience with excellent editorial, writing, shooting, editing and on-air presentation skills, including live reporting & ad lib expertise.

* Past experience in streaming or digital content producing is a plus.

* Past experience in covering sports is also a plus.

* Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required.

Education: High School Diploma

Preferred Education: Journalism Degree

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10111125

About Disney Entertainment:

At Disney Corporate you can see how the businesses behind the Company's powerful brands come together to create the most innovative, far-reaching and admired entertainment company in the world. As a member of a corporate team, you'll work with world-class leaders driving the strategies that keep The Walt Disney Company at the leading edge of entertainment. See and be seen by other innovative thinkers as you enable the greatest storytellers in the world to create memories for millions of families around the globe.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call Disney Entertainment.

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.