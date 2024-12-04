Video Editor

Disney Entertainment's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. For over 70 years, ABC13 has been Houston's news and weather leader, and the station remains the dominant #1 choice for Houstonians today. ABC13 provides live local news and weather coverage 24/7 through its linear and streaming newscasts, as well as its website, apps and social media platforms.

ABC13 is deeply engrained in the Houston community, the most diverse city in the nation. ABC13 Localish stories celebrate the good people and places that make Houston so unique.

The station is the community leader, giving back through tentpole events throughout the year, including Share Your Holidays food drive, E-Cycle Earth Day electronics recycling event, and Pick Your Pet adoption drive.

The biggest events in Houston all happen on ABC13! The station is the proud media partner for the Houston Marathon, Galveston Mardi Gras, the Houston Rodeo Parade and the Houston Pride Parade, and the Freedom Over Texas July 4th celebration.

We are looking a Video Editor who can support turning video and data into relevant information under tight deadlines for newscasts.

The perfect candidate is someone that is able to multi-task and prioritize assignments and demonstrate good news judgement.

Responsibilities:

Edit video for newscasts, creating visually compelling news stories

Ingesting feeds and review raw footage to amplify coverage

Collaborate with team on the vision and storytelling for stories

Utilizing feedback to incorporate into short newscast videos

Stay updated with the news trends and video editing software, such as Adobe Premier Pro and Dalet Galaxy

Required Experience:

3 + years experience in editing on non-linear systems

Team player with exceptional work ethic and technical troubleshooting skills

Understanding and knowledge of the digital newsroom and understanding of the digital workflow for broadcast and streaming newscasts and server-based digital media workflow.

Experience with Adobe Premiere Pro required

Experience with Dalet Galaxy and live signal intake preferred

Ability to edit in tight deadline situations, being creative, precise and being able to work quickly

Must be able to work any shift, any day including overnights ,weekends, and holidays and as business dictates in extended breaking news scenarios

Required Education

High school diploma or equivalency required

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field preferred

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10108051

