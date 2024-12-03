Business Manager - Operations & Business Planning

Disney Entertainment's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. For over 70 years, ABC13 has been Houston's news and weather leader, and the station remains the dominant #1 choice for Houstonians today. ABC13 provides live local news and weather coverage 24/7 through its linear and streaming newscasts, as well as its website, apps and social media platforms.

ABC13 is deeply engrained in the Houston community, the most diverse city in the nation. ABC13 Localish stories celebrate the good people and places that make Houston so unique.

The station is the community leader, giving back through tentpole events throughout the year, including Share Your Holidays food drive, E-Cycle Earth Day electronics recycling event, and Pick Your Pet adoption drive.

The biggest events in Houston all happen on ABC13! The station is the proud media partner for the Houston Marathon, Galveston Mardi Gras, the Houston Rodeo Parade and the Houston Pride Parade, and the Freedom Over Texas July 4th celebration.

Employee oversees the day-to-day accounting functions. Major impacts include financial statement reporting, managing the station payables process, management of the station's capital budget, accounts receivable management and troubleshooting various issues for other station departments (T &E, admin, etc.)

Responsibilities and Duties of the Role:

Manage Accounts payable (process, research, PT associate, etc)

Manage accounts receivable (political recon, cash in advance, resolving disputes, etc)

Manage capital budget

Manage quarter/year-end close

Assist with forecasts, AOP and LRP

Bookkeeping for Teletower partnership

Ad-hoc reporting/tracking for station departments (OT, news, finance)

Complete ancillary tax reporting

Other (supplies, etc.)

Basic Qualifications:

Broadcast media experience preferred

MS excel experience required

Experience with Financial systems (SAP, preferred)

Ability to learn other systems (Traffic, T &E, payroll, etc)

Ability to problem solve with various levels of stakeholders, occasionally with short timelines

Forecasting and budgeting

Required Education:

Degree in Accounting

CPA preferred or equivalent experience

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10107239

