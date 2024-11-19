Streaming Producer

Disney Entertainment's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. For over 70 years, ABC13 has been Houston's news and weather leader, and the station remains the dominant #1 choice for Houstonians today. ABC13 provides live local news and weather coverage 24/7 through its linear and streaming newscasts, as well as its website, apps and social media platforms.

ABC13 is deeply engrained in the Houston community, the most diverse city in the nation. ABC13 Localish stories celebrate the good people and places that make Houston so unique.

The station is the community leader, giving back through tentpole events throughout the year, including Share Your Holidays food drive, E-Cycle Earth Day electronics recycling event, and Pick Your Pet adoption drive.

The biggest events in Houston all happen on ABC13! The station is the proud media partner for the Houston Marathon, Galveston Mardi Gras, the Houston Rodeo Parade and the Houston Pride Parade, and the Freedom Over Texas July 4th celebration.

You will work in a high-energy, non-stop news environment to help us deliver breaking news effectively to our audience and to create compelling content that our users will find valuable and engaging. Our digital team is responsible for providing news updates for a loyal 24/7 audience on our stream, apps, and website.

Some of the day-to-day duties include writing stories, producing breaking news, producing live streams, producing newscasts, optimizing content for more reach and impact, and helping to manage content and engage our audience. Our producers work on a little bit of everything - expect each day to be different.

Our station prioritizes our 24/7 streaming content, making production one of the highest-profile positions and most rewarding opportunities.

Responsibilities and Duties of the Role:

Creation and facilitation of news content including our 30-minute streaming weather newscast

Writing/editing news stories

Crafting/sending push alerts

Communicating with assignment desk and producers about breaking/developing news

Curating website and app content

Required education:

High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10106479

