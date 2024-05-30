Assignment Editor

Disney Entertainment's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. For over 70 years, ABC13 has been Houston's news and weather leader, and the station remains the dominant #1 choice for Houstonians today. ABC13 provides live local news and weather coverage 24/7 through its linear and streaming newscasts, as well as its website, apps and social media platforms.

ABC13 is deeply engrained in the Houston community, the most diverse city in the nation. ABC13 Localish stories celebrate the good people and places that make Houston so unique.

The station is the community leader, giving back through tentpole events throughout the year, including Share Your Holidays food drive, E-Cycle Earth Day electronics recycling event, and Pick Your Pet adoption drive.

This individual is a critical member of our newsroom and will be responsible for coordinating assignments for news coverage and identifying high-impact stories as well as contribute story ideas and content for digital, streaming, and broadcast. The candidate must be a strong communicator, function well under pressure, and have strong multi-platform and multi-tasking skills. This position requires working closely with managers as well as digital and linear producers and is responsible for effectively communicating to and coordinating reporters and photographers in the field. This candidate should have a working knowledge of news gathering including how to navigate court documents, gather information quickly and file public information requests.

What You Will Do:

Assist and support reporters and producers in gathering accurate information

Coordinate story assignments and field crews

Generate stories through police scanners, viewer tips and other sources

Required Qualifications & Skills:

Minimum 1 year experience in a medium to large television market

Ability to work under deadline pressures in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Detail-oriented with strong editorial skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change

Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10091283

