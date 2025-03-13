Jenna Elfman returns to comedy roots for guest spot with Tim Allen on ABC's 'Shifting Gears'

HOLLYWOOD -- Jenna Elfman is guest starring on the Tim Allen series "Shifting Gears" for the second of three episodes this season. After taking a break from comedic roles, she's happy to be back in the world of laughter.

Elfman is back in comedy land as the owner of a dance studio. It happens to be right across from the classic car restoration shop that Allen's character runs. The role comes after Elfman spent several seasons on the scary sci-fi zombie series, "Fear the Walking Dead."

"I was really interested in getting back into comedy. I needed to go away from it for a while. And then I was, like, I would love to do a multi-cam again but, oh my God, it's got to be done right, you know?" Elfman said. "It's just a good laugh and I feel like we all need a good laugh, you know? I'm sitting watching comedies with my sons, like '90s comedies. I'm sitting there watching 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' with my sons, my teenage boys who love it and try to tell me, 'Oh no, this is a really good show. 'Friends' is really good.' I'm, like, 'Yeah, I know. I was around the first time. I know,'" laughed Elfman.

Jenna had two of her own sitcoms in the '90s - most famously "Dharma & Greg." I remember visiting that set in 1998 and seeing Dharma's unkempt kitchen! I asked Elfman when she realized she could make people laugh.

"You know, George, it's funny because I never thought I was funny or had any capacity for comedy at all. Not at all," said Elfman. "And when I first met you, I was doing press for 'Townies,' my very first series regular job. It was a sitcom. And it wasn't even until then that I went, 'Oh, I guess the reaction to what I did on the show was very positive.' And I was like I guess I can do comedy."

"Shifting Gears" airs on ABC Wednesday nights and also streams on Hulu.

