Jay-Z files for dismissal or disclosure of 13-year-old's identity in rape lawsuit tied to Diddy

Carter filed a motion Monday to deny the plaintiff's request to remain anonymous, calling for either her identity to be disclosed or the suit to be dismissed.

NEW YORK -- Sean "Jay-Z" Carter fired back in a court filing Monday after he and Sean "Diddy" Combs were accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an after-party following the 2000 Video Music Awards, according to an amended civil lawsuit filed Sunday.

In the motion, he also accused Texas attorney Tony Buzbee of conducting an "extortionate campaign" against him.

"Mr. Carter deserves to know the identity of the person who is effectively accusing him -- in sensationalized, publicity-hunting fashion -- of criminal conduct, demanding massive financial compensation, and tarnishing a reputation earned over decades," the motion states.

In a statement posted to the Roc Nation X account on Sunday, Jay-Z denied the allegations made against him in the Sunday filing.

Jay-Z was added to the lawsuit that was originally filed in October as one of several anonymous complaints by Buzbee.

Many of the lawsuits did not survive because the plaintiffs declined to be named; however, in this case, the judge said the then-13-year-old showed sufficient cause to continue anonymously.

Carter was identified in the original complaint as Celebrity A.

"Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor," the lawsuit said without naming the celebrity.

The plaintiff alleged she was noticed by a limousine driver who invited her to the after-party where Combs and Carter raped her.

In his statement, Jay-Z claimed Buzbee had sent his lawyer a "demand letter" ahead of the filing.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle," Jay-Z wrote.

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!" he added in the statement.

In his response, the music mogul questioned why the filing was a civil lawsuit rather than a criminal filing.

"Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case," Jay-Z wrote.

Jay-Z went on to address the fact that his family, including his children, may be affected by the filing.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he wrote.

In a statement to ABC News Buzbee said, "The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court."

Buzbee also took to his personal Instagram account on Sunday, saying he would not be "bullied or intimidated," without mentioning the specific lawsuit, Jay-Z or Diddy by name.

"People will see through this effort to discredit me and my clients and the truth will be revealed," Buzbee wrote. "I also won't allow anyone to scare my clients into silence. Sunlight is the best disinfectant and I am quite certain the sun is coming," he added.

Combs' legal representatives responded to the filing in a statement to ABC News on Sunday, saying, "This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs."

"As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone -- man or woman, adult or minor," Combs' representatives said in the statement.