New doc offers raw, intimate portrait of Barbara Walters' professional rise and personal sacrifices

Director Jackie Jesko hopes to introduce a new generation to Barbara Walters with documentary streaming June 23 on Hulu.

Discover the new documentary "Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything" a raw, intimate look at the legendary journalist's trailblazing career, unforgettable interviews, and the personal sacrifices behind the fame. Streaming June 23 on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything," a new documentary directed by Emmy-winning journalist Jackie Jesko, explores the groundbreaking career and lasting legacy of Walters, highlighting the personal cost of her rise in a male-dominated industry.

Jesko takes viewers behind the scenes of Walters' most pivotal moments, offering a raw, intimate portrait of the broadcast legend. The film charts Walters' journey from trailblazing journalist to cultural icon and the sacrifices that came with that status.

In 1976, Walters became the first female co-anchor of a network evening news program, joining Harry Reasoner on "ABC Evening News". "The two had really bad chemistry," Jesko says. "And Barbara talks about it as the worst time of her career."

The film revisits Walters' iconic ABC specials, where she famously interviewed world leaders and a celebrity in the same broadcast. "At the time that was extremely controversial, to treat a movie star like newsworthy," Jesko notes.

Jesko also underscores the tension between Walters' career and personal life. "Work was such a huge part of her life that other things had to suffer for that. It is amazing what she was able to accomplish," she says.

From Taylor Swift, the Kardashians, and the Menendez brothers to presidents, world leaders, the famous and the infamous - everybody talked to Barbara Walters.

Jesko hopes the documentary introduces Walters to a younger generation who may not know about her impact.

"Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything" premieres June 23 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.