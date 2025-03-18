Israel conducts 'extensive strikes' in the Gaza Strip: IDF

Israel Defense Forces are conducting a series of "extensive strikes" throughout the Gaza Strip overnight on Tuesday local time, officials said in a statement.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF is targeting Hamas terrorists throughout the region and will act with "increasing military force" against Hamas from now on.

"The IDF is currently attacking Hamas terrorist organization targets throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of achieving the war goals as determined by the political echelon, including the release of all our hostages - living and dead," the leaders said in the statement.

The strikes are targeting areas in Gaza including Rafah, Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat, Al-Bureij, Al-Zaytoun, Al-Karama and Beit Hanoun.

In their statement, Netanyahu and Katz said the changes to the IDF's defensive guidelines come after Hamas "rejected all offers" on a conclusive hostage deal with Steve Witkoff, the U.S.'s special envoy to the Middle East.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

