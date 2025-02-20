Investigation underway after shooting leaves 1 dead in NW Harris County neighborhood, Pct. 1 says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after deputies say two people were shot in a northwest Harris County neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Harris County Precinct 1 deputies responded to the shooting just off Highway 249 and Donellan Drive.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where multiple law enforcement officers and crime scene tape surrounded the area.

Investigators say two people were shot, and one of them died. The condition of the second victim remains unknown.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates or follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.