Investigation underway into woman's death after house fire in Houston's south side, HPD says

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 8:31PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's death has sparked an investigation in Houston's south side following a house fire.

On Tuesday, crews responded to a fire call in the 3300 block of Dulcrest. Officers were later called by the Houston Fire Department when the woman was found after the fire. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

At this time, the woman's name and cause of death are still pending, while police are also waiting for the autopsy result on her death.

An investigation is also ongoing into the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

