Investigation underway after man found dead with possible trauma in Spring-area neighborhood

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Spring-area neighborhood.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was found dead with possible trauma in the 17400 block of Colony Creek Drive.

ABC13 video from the scene shows a large law enforcement presence in the neighborhood.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing. Further details about what led up to the man's death were not immediately available.

Deputies did not release a description or say if they are looking for a suspect.

ABC13 spoke to a woman who lives in the neighborhood and believe she recognizes the victim. She said her son was walking their foster dog at 6:30 a.m. Thursday when he saw the police activity.

"There are a few of us who, every morning and every evening and afternoon, we are running, biking, walking our dogs -- he was part of that community. He would be saying 'Hi' to whoever says 'Hi,'" neighbor Diana Molina-Armijo said. "So he was definitely someone in the community who was social, active, senior citizen. It's a shocker to hear this is happening."

She said the man she believes is the victim normally runs in the street.

"Our sidewalks recently have been worked on, but not all of them," Molina-Armijo said. "And there's a lot of bumps on the sidewalk, so a lot of us, including myself, sometimes are walking on the street so that we're not hurting our feet, our ankles, and our knees."

Gonzalez asked anyone with information to please call HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS.