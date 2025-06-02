'It felt like a dream': Injured man reflects on aftermath after chase suspect crashed into his home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A northwest Houston man is home from the hospital after what he calls the strangest and most dangerous experience of his life.

He was injured after a teenage suspect who police say they were pursuing crashed through his bedroom.

And now he and his family want to know why the chase was going on in the first place.

"I'm still hurt. My arm is bruised up," Alvaro Cuevas said. "I can't work right now."

Cuevas said he's nowhere near recovered.

"I woke up in the corner of the room with the bed smashed against the wall," he said. "It was strange. It felt like a dream, very weird."

The damage to his bedroom and the car that crashed into it tell the story.

On Monday, police confirmed they had been pursuing the driver for about three minutes through this commercial and residential part of northwest Houston. It was just after 2 am.

Police confirmed using the PIT maneuver. That's when a patrol car rams into the back of a car, causing the vehicle to spin out, turning 180 degrees and coming to a stop.

Jamaury Menifee is now in jail, accused of driving a stolen vehicle.

Houston police's latest pursuit policy went into effect a little less than two years ago, banning officers from chasing drivers for minor traffic violations and misdemeanors.

But, even with a stricter policy, data shows pursuits are often dangerous.

According to Houston police, of the 1,096 police chases last year, 367, or about one-third, involved some kind of collision.

"If they can do it in a more open area besides residential areas, that would be great," Cuevas said. "I wouldn't want this to happen to anyone else."

Police told ABC13 the crash is still under investigation.

