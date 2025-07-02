Family charged in alleged assault of 2 landscapers in west Harris County, Pct. 5 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a family affair you'll only see on ABC13. Harris County Constables Precinct 5 charged a husband, wife, and son for being involved in the alleged assault of two landscapers on Bristol Band Lane.

The victims, who are fearful for their safety, have asked not to be identified, wishing to conceal their identities.

The landscapers told ABC13 it wasn't the first time they worked in this neighborhood, but now they don't know if they'll be back after a routine Monday afternoon lawn appointment ended in punches being thrown.

"He was really aggressive," the first victims described the accused instigator.

The landscapers said they parked their car on the side of Bristol Band Lane, in front of the home they were to do work at, when a car pulled into a nearby driveway and a man got out.

"He was like, 'Hey man, you don't want any problems,'" the first victim said.

The incident report said the man, identified as Jalen Russell, claimed the landscapers were driving fast and almost hit his car, which the landscapers deny.

The victims said another man then came out of a home a few doors down and swung.

"I tried to walk away. I was backing out and looking down, and he punched me right in the lip," the second victim said.

That second man is identified as Russell's father, Maurice Russell Jr.

"When he started bleeding, the dad was trying to follow him to hit him again, that's when I got involved," the first victim said.

Precinct 5 said the father then got in a car and drove away before police arrived. An arrest warrant was obtained, and investigators said he and his son are now charged with assault. Law enforcement said the mother, Crystal Sampson, is charged with filing a false police report when she claimed it was her brother-in-law and not her husband involved in the assault.

The Harris County DA could only confirm the son, Jalen Russel, was showing up with charges in their system as of Tuesday afternoon.

The landscapers said they understand their truck and trailer take up space, but they hope the next person approaches them with kindness.

"Just be a little bit nicer. We got a little train going on with the trailer, and it's hard for us to drive the neighborhoods," the first victim said.

ABC13 attempted to call all the suspects; a man who identified himself as Maurice Russell picked up the phone but said he didn't know what we were talking about and that we had the wrong number.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.