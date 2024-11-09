Man accused of sexually assaulting 5 women inside their apartments, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who has sexually assaulted five women inside their apartments on the city's northwest side.

On Friday afternoon, HPD released video of the suspect just hours after the latest attack at 5454 W. Gulf Bank.

According to police, he has targeted five female residents at four apartment complexes in the greater Inwood area since Aug.14. The following three attacks each happened a week apart on Oct. 9, Oct. 17, and Oct. 24. The fifth was on Friday around 7:30 a.m.

Sometimes he gained entry into the victim's apartment through an unblocked door, police said. Once he was waiting for his victim to come home. In three attacks, he forced his way in and was armed with a gun and wearing a ski mask.

The four other attacks happened at 5454 West Gulf Bank, 5300 West Gulf Bank, and 5350 West Gulf Bank.

Friday morning, his face was not concealed. A security camera captured him walking between apartments and then running from one.

HPD described the suspect only as a Black male in his 20s.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is urged to contact HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1180 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

