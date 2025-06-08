Suspect flees after crash with HPD officers responding to stabbing in NE Houston, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston Police Department officers were injured in a hit-and-run overnight on Sunday while responding to a stabbing call in northeast Houston, according to officials.

According to officials, the crash happened near Homestead and Peyton, just after midnight.

The officers were driving northbound to assist in a stabbing call when the suspect suddenly pulled out in front of them from a side street, and they collided with each other.

The impact caused the officers to hit a tree before a small fire sparked.

A Good Samaritan stopped and helped the officers out of the car. HPD said both were transported with minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Officials said they have information on the suspect, who is still at large.

Both officers have been with the department for a year.

Lt. Ali of HPD said it is believed the officers were driving with full lights and sirens.