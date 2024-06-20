How do the NBA draft and free agency work?



The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers to win the 2025 NBA Finals. The 2025 NBA draftand free agency are next up on the calendar.

Duke phenom Cooper Flaggwent No. 1 in this year's draft to the Dallas Mavericks. Here's a look at what's ahead for the NBA.

When is the 2025 NBA draft?

The draft will be held June 25 and 26. The first round will air June 25 at 8 p.m. ET via ESPN and ABC/ESPN3. The second round will broadcast June 26 at 8 p.m. ETon ESPN.

Where is the draft?

This year's draft will be held in New York. Both nights will take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

What is the format of the draft?

The draft will consist of 59 picks over two rounds. The first round will feature pick Nos. 1 to 30, followed by Nos. 31 to 59 in the second round.

The top 14 selections of the first round were determined by a lottery involving teams that did not make this year's playoffs. The rest of the draft is done in order of win percentage, from worst to best.

Who has the No. 1 pick in the draft?

The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA draft lotteryfor the first time in 2025 to secure the No. 1 pick. They landed the top pick with 1.8% odds, making them the fourth-largest underdog to win the lottery since the event started in 1985.

What is the draft order?

First Round

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets (from Phoenix via Brooklyn)

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento)

14. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta)

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via the LA Clippers)

16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City and Houston)

18. Washington Wizards (from Memphis)

19. Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee via New York, Oklahoma City and Houston)

20. Miami Heat (from Golden State)

21. Utah Jazz (from Minnesota)

22. Atlanta Hawks (from theLos Angeles Lakersvia New Orleans)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (from the Indiana Pacers)

24. Oklahoma City (from theLA Clippers)

25. Orlando Magic (from Denver)

26. Brooklyn Nets (from New York)

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Houston)

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland via Utah)

30. Clippers (from Oklahoma City)

Second Round

31. Minnesota (from Utah)

32. Boston (from Washington via Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Charlotte

34. Charlotte (from New Orleans via San Antonio, Phoenix, and Memphis)

35. Philadelphia

36. Brooklyn

37. Detroit (from Toronto via Dallas and San Antonio)

38. San Antonio

39. Toronto (from Portland via Sacramento)

40. Washington (from Phoenix)

41. Golden State (from Miami via Brooklyn and Indiana)

42. Sacramento (from Chicago via San Antonio)

43. Utah (from Dallas)

44. Oklahoma City (from Atlanta)

45. Chicago (from Sacramento)

46. Orlando

47. Milwaukee (from Detroit via Washington)

48. Memphis (from Golden State via Washington and Brooklyn)

49. Cleveland (from Milwaukee)

50. New York (from Memphis via Oklahoma City and Boston)

51. Clippers (from Minnesota via Atlanta and Houston)

52. Phoenix (from Denver via Charlotte and Minnesota)

53. Utah (from the Clippers via the Lakers)

54. Indiana

55. Lakers

56. Memphis (from Houston)

57. Orlando (from Boston)

58. Cleveland

59. Houston (from Oklahoma City via Atlanta)

Who are some of the top prospects in the draft?

Duke phenom Cooper Flagg is projected to be the No. 1 pick, per recent mock drafts. Other top prospects includeDylan Harper(Rutgers),VJ Edgecombe(Baylor),Kon Knueppel(Duke),Tre Johnson(Texas),Ace Bailey(Rutgers),Jeremiah Fears(Oklahoma), andKhaman Maluach(Duke).

When does NBA free agency begin in 2025?

Free agency starts at 6 p.m. ET on June 30. Teams can officially open negotiations with all free agents at that time. Teams are allowed to begin signing free agents at 12:01 p.m. ET on July 6.

How does NBA free agency work?

Per the new collective bargaining agreement, all 30 teams may begin negotiating exclusively with their own upcoming free agents immediately after the NBA Finals. (Previously, teams were prohibited from those negotiations until the official start of the free agency period.)

Who are some notable NBA free agents in 2025?

James Harden

Fred VanVleet

Julius Randle

Kyrie Irving

Myles Turner

