Weekend road closures across the Houston area you need to know about

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're hitting the road this weekend, don't get caught off guard by these traffic closures.

Here are some you need to know about:

I-610 East Loop at I-10 East

First, starting on the East Loop, the eastbound and westbound connector ramp to I-10 East will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Friday, July 18, to Monday, July 21.

Drivers can continue on I-610 northbound, exit Wallisville, U-turn back to I-610 southbound and take the I-10 direct connectors.

Also on the East Loop, two northbound lanes from Market Street to I-10 East will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Friday, July 18, to Monday, July 21.

I-610 South Loop

On the South Loop, two alternate lanes will be closed in both directions from South Post Oak to SH-225, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

I-610 West Loop

Then, on the West Loop, the northbound and southbound inside lanes will be closed at I-69 Southwest Freeway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Also on the West Loop on Saturday, from Fournace Place to South Post Oak, two alternate lanes are closed in both directions, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FM-1463 in Fort Bend County

In Fort Bend County, FM-1463 will be closed in both directions from Flewellen Oaks to Cinco Ranch.

The closure begins Friday at 9 p.m., and should reopen by Monday morning's rush hour.

Southbound traffic can turn left onto Cinco Ranch, continue and turn right onto Spring Green Boulevard, turn right onto S. Fry Road, and then continue to FM 1463.

Northbound traffic can turn right onto S. Fry Road, continue and turn left onto Spring Green Boulevard, turn left onto Cinco Ranch, and then continue to FM 1463.

METRO rail closures

There will also be some changes to METRO lines this weekend due to maintenance and upgrades.

According to METRO, bus shuttles will run every 10 minutes to accomodate Red, Purple and Green Line riders on Saturday and Sunday.

METRO is encouraging riders to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time.

For more information, visit the METRO website.