Residents await answers after ongoing water leak from more than 5 months ago

Residents living at a condo complex near NRG Park are avoiding it because of a big water leak that's been going on for more than five months.

Residents living at a condo complex near NRG Park are avoiding it because of a big water leak that's been going on for more than five months.

Residents living at a condo complex near NRG Park are avoiding it because of a big water leak that's been going on for more than five months.

Residents living at a condo complex near NRG Park are avoiding it because of a big water leak that's been going on for more than five months.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents living near Holly Hall Street and Cambridge Street, just a street from NRG, are avoiding it because of a big water leak that's been going on for more than five months.

They say they've contacted the city multiple times to fix it.

"This is hundreds of thousands of gallons of water. It's just ludicrous. You can't just walk on the sidewalk anymore," Shiela Dufilho said.

Water has been gushing at this intersection for months.

"It's just ludicrous. You can't' just walk on the sidewalk anymore," Dufilho said.

Dufilho says she reported the leak to 311 last September and told ABC13 that she and others have called the city several times since after seeing no action taken.

"You can't cross the street, and we do have some ladies with their children and strollers, and it's such a waste. It's such a determinant to this area," Dufilho said.

"This is an area where people do a lot of walking. People are walking to work. People are walking to the train. It would have been nice for them to take the pedestrian safety into account," Hilary Kallin said.

Not only is she worried about other residents, but also the roads.

"I do worry about a sinkhole. What if we have a giant sinkhole here," Dufilho said.

In fact, Eyewitness News checked the city's website, and the issue was reported last September, which the city's public works department acknowledged.

Public Works sent the following statement to ABC13.

"The water leak along Holly Hall and Cambridge was first reported to Houston Public Works (HPW) on Sept. 17, 2024. It's on the repair schedule to be completed by next Wednesday, Feb. 26. Houston Public Works is aware that this leak is taking more than five months for repairs and understands the frustration of seeing water loss in neighborhoods. As discussed on the phone, our team is dealing with a backlog of repairs from the city's aging infrastructure. The average time for repairs on a non-emergency leak is 49 days. Houston Water prioritizes repairs based on the size of the leak and if the leak has caused a loss of water service to emergency facilities, schools, and large areas. Houston Public Works reminds customers to call 311 again if a leak worsens. The City of Houston Public Works is investing in bringing on teams to help speed up timeline for water leak repairs. This leak is an example of what is needed to help improve the city's infrastructure."

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.