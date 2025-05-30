HPD searching for 2 suspects who allegedly took off after shooting and fiery crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a shootout that led to a crash and a search for two suspects in northeast Houston on Thursday.

According to HPD, at about 6 p.m., officers got reports of a black Tahoe and Mitsubishi chasing each other and exchanging gunfire. Authorities said at least six or seven rounds were fired.

Officers said the Mitsubishi then hit a white Ford pickup truck on Oak Knoll near Wayside, and both vehicles burst into flames.

The three people who were in the Ford were able to escape before the work truck caught fire, but the driver who hit them ran off, HPD said.

Witnesses told police the Mitsubishi driver may have been injured in the shooting. They said they saw him run away holding his stomach with red on his shirt, presumably blood.

HPD said he was in a rental vehicle with extra-tinted windows, and inside, they found a fake license plate, a mask, and a window-break device.

Officers said the black Tahoe involved in the shooting also fled the area.

"Very dangerous situation," HPD. Lt. Larry Crowson said at the scene. "We've got two cars driving recklessly, exchanging gunfire. A very dangerous situation. Hopefully, we can identify both suspects and get them charged."

