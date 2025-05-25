Houston mother says she was injured and robbed of $1,500 in Walmart parking lot knife attack

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A single mother of three is recovering after she says a man robbed her at knifepoint in front of her children at a Houston Walmart.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Thursday at 2391 South Wayside Drive.

The woman said a man between 18 and 19 years old, and dressed all in black, came up from behind in the parking lot and tried to stab her. She said she tried to grab the weapon, but was cut on the hand.

Police said the suspect took her purse and ran off.

In a social post, the woman shared that the suspect stole $1,500, most of which was for her son's graduation, in addition to groceries and bills. The woman added that her ID, Social Security card, and bank cards were stolen too.

