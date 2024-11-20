Houston METRO rail involved in crash with SUV near Hermann Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A METRO rail vehicle has been involved in a crash near Hermann Park.

The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fannin at Wichita Street. From SkyEye, a heavily damaged SUV could be seen near the rail cars. The front of the train was off the track.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger on the train were both taken to the hospital with what authorities described as minor injuries.

METRO brought in shuttle buses for the METRORail red line service at Hermann Park and Wheeler Avenue for a few hours until rail service could be restored.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.