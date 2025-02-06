HISD says they don't know how many principals they've investigated or reassigned

Several principals were suddenly removed from their positions and placed under investigation, but HISD has not been able to provide any answers.

Several principals were suddenly removed from their positions and placed under investigation, but HISD has not been able to provide any answers.

Several principals were suddenly removed from their positions and placed under investigation, but HISD has not been able to provide any answers.

Several principals were suddenly removed from their positions and placed under investigation, but HISD has not been able to provide any answers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents across HISD raised the alarm as several principals were suddenly pulled from their positions last year and placed under investigation.

"It was pretty concerning only because we've seen this go on in the district at several other schools," Harvard Elementary parent Mary Ann Vaeth told ABC13 back in 2024.

ABC13 asked HISD, in each case, what the investigation was about, and more or less, we got the same statement back.

The district acknowledged the investigation but said it couldn't comment. This was a frustrating response for parents who wanted to know the reasons behind the changes.

"I can't think of a good reason for it," Harvard Elementary parent Quynhthy Bui told ABC13 back in 2024.

Given the vague response from HISD, reporter Lileana Pearson wanted to know how many principals were placed under an investigation in the past year and the reason for it. To her surprise, the district responded, asking to clarify what she meant by 'investigation."

This is a great question, considering the folks at ABC13 have been asking the district that very question for months. After some back-and-forth, the district finally responded that they didn't have documentation that tells them how many principals have been investigated.

But it wasn't just mysterious and undocumented investigations that concerned parents last year.

"Why are they being moved? Why are we being told here is new leadership? There is no input from (the district) whatsoever, no input," Bui said.

Principals and assistant principals were shuffled all over the district.

ABC13 asked the district how many principals and assistant principals were moved from one campus to another and if they could say which campus people started at and where they were moved.

Once again, the district said it doesn't keep a record of that. Essentially, the district tells us it doesn't know where principles are coming from or where they are working now.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.

