Homeowner waits for CenterPoint to clean Beryl debris mess: 'Do what you said you were going to do'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been more than a month since Hurricane Beryl, and one Houston homeowner says CenterPoint needs to clean up its mess.

That includes all of the debris in her yard in the Oak Forest area. However, the homeowner says she now can't get a hold of anyone, and she's done everything she can think to do. Piles of large tree trunks have now become an unwanted reminder of Beryl and the long days of power outages in the summer heat at a home off Libbey Lane.

The Rodgers family said they just want CenterPoint's forestry department to step in and clean up the trees they cut down like the Rodgers say they were told they would.

"I just need some help getting these logs out of my yard. Like, please," Caroline Rodgers said.

Rodgers said Hurricane Beryl sent a tree tumbling onto the powerline, and CenterPoint cut it down in order to restore power. She says all the chopped pieces of the tree she was told would be cleaned up by the CenterPoint Forestry Department: It never was.

"Including the old pole that they had to replace, a piece of that old pole is still suspended in my backyard with the cable wires running on it," Rodgers said.

After weeks of making multiple work orders and calls to get her backyard back to normal again, she said she has received no movement on her case.

"These large logs that can fall or tumble down, which obviously I can't have that happening, and so it's just my fence is destroyed. Can you please come back and do what you said you were going to do?" Rodgers pleaded.

So far, there's no indication of whether or when the CenterPoint forestry department will pick up the mess. ABC13 is awaiting a response.

