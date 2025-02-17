Firefighters rescue man from burning home in Second Ward; 3 others escaped on their own

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire damaged a home on Texas Street near Clifton Street in the Second Ward on Monday.

When Houston firefighters arrived at the home, heavy flames were coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters rescued a man from the burning home. At last check, they said he was in serious condition at the hospital.

Three other people, including a 4-year-old child, escaped on their own and were treated to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to HFD.

It's unclear what sparked the flames. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.