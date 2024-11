Houston Fire Department recovers body from Brays Bayou, victim's identity and details unknown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department said it recovered a body from Brays Bayou on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, a resident passing by the bayou reported seeing the body at 1:09 p.m.

Firefighters were dispatched to 2644 South Wayside Drive and removed the body at 1:48 p.m.

Officials have not revealed the victim's identity or how they wound up in the bayou.