Homicide investigation underway after person found shot to death in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department officers are investigating a person's death after they say he was found with gunshot wounds in the southeast area.

According to Detective Boling with HPD, the victim was found on the side of the road off the 4600 block of Aledo Street on Wednesday morning.

"He was found believed to be with some gunshot wounds and covered in blood. HFD responded and, unfortunately, pronounced him deceased on scene," Boling said. "We responded out here and found several shell casings and blood in the roadway."

Investigators said they are still speaking with witnesses, canvassing the area for additional evidence, and checking for any nearby cameras that may have captured the incident.

Boling said neighbors reported hearing the sound of gunshots hours before the discovery.

Police have yet to identify the victim.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.