Hollywood's biggest stars attend National Board of Review gala in NYC as Oscar voting begins

Joelle Garguilo reports on the National Board of Review gala in New York City.

Joelle Garguilo reports on the National Board of Review gala in New York City.

Joelle Garguilo reports on the National Board of Review gala in New York City.

Joelle Garguilo reports on the National Board of Review gala in New York City.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood were in New York City on Tuesday night for the National Board of Review Gala.

"Wicked" won the big award of the night for best film at Cipriani's on 42nd Street.

The gala is one of a series of award shows leading up to the Oscars on ABC on March 2 as Wednesday marked the start of Oscar voting.

There was no shortage of star power -- including Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Since 1909, the National Board of Review has been celebrating and supporting cinema and their picks can have a big impact on award season.

Among their selection for best work of the year was "Conclave," a film about the campaign for a new pope for best ensemble.

Kidman claimed best actress for her powerful and provocative turn in "Babygirl" while Craig's work in "Queer" earned him best actor.

In the supporting categories, Fanning won for "A Complete Unknown" while Culkin continued his streak for "A Real Pain," a film Jesse Eisenberg not only co-starred in, but also wrote and directed.

And the magic of Oz made its way to Midtown with Grande and Erivo sharing the spotlight award.

"Wicked' also took home best film and best director for Jon M. Chu.

Oscar nominations will be revealed on Jan. 17.