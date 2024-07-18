Season 2 of true crime docuseries 'How I Caught My Killer' now streaming on Hulu

In each of these cases, justice is served because of clues the victims left behind.

PHILADELPHIA -- They are the true stories of victims solving their own murders, from the grave.

The highly-anticipated second season of the true crime docuseries "How I Caught My Killer" is now streaming on Hulu.

"A lot of our victims this year are really resilient," says Executive Producer Brad Bernstein. "They fought for things and for their lives and they fought to leave that one certain thing behind."

Bernstein says it's fascinating how many stories there are like the ones they get to tell and how tenacious the victims truly are.

"In some cases, it's very overt," he says. "Like someone films their own murder. In other cases, it's the Fitbit on their arm, or it's the text message that they sent that helps law enforcement solve their crime."

Bernstein says the families of these victims participate in this docuseries because it brings hope to the horror their loved ones have endured.

Here, they can let the world know how brave and quick- thinking they were in their final moments.

The series has been a huge hit with true crime fans since the first season premiered in January of 2023.

"People really liked season one," he says. "They liked that we focus on underrepresented communities and underrepresented victims, oftentimes very invisible to media. That was a big thing on our series, and still is. We're proud of the fact that we are telling stories that maybe other networks wouldn't tell."

All 10 episodes of the second season "How I Caught My Killer" are streaming now on Hulu.