Man left critically injured after being shot before crashing into second car on FM 1960, HCSO says

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the roadway after an apparent rollover crash in the Champions Forest area early Saturday.

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the roadway after an apparent rollover crash in the Champions Forest area early Saturday.

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the roadway after an apparent rollover crash in the Champions Forest area early Saturday.

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the roadway after an apparent rollover crash in the Champions Forest area early Saturday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the roadway after an apparent rollover crash in the Champions Forest area in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a major accident on the 5100 block of FM 1960 just after midnight and found two cars that collided in the middle of the road.

SEE ALSO: Gunman opens fire, hits man after fight causing crash at NE Houston intersection, HPD says

Investigators said the victim, a 42-year-old man, was lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was able to communicate with deputies and said he was shot at another location and tried to drive off.

A witness who spoke to deputies said that they saw the man driving on Greenwood Forest before the accident happened. The victim ended up hitting the second car that had multiple passengers.

Investigators said deputies reported no other injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SEE ALSO: Driver found dead in car that crashed after shots were fired in Dickinson, police say

HCSO says they're trying to determine the exact location of where the shooting occurred and what led to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.