Man walked into hospital with gunshot wound in head and collapsed in lobby, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Authorities are investigating after a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and collapsed in the lobby on Sunday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the HCA Hospital at 710 FM 1960 West regarding the incident.

Hospital staff told deputies they weren't sure how the man arrived but said he claimed he had been shot before collapsing in the ER lobby.

Violent Crime Unit investigators have confirmed the victim is a homeless man who was known in the area. He is in stable condition and expected to recover. His family has been contacted.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO Violent Crimes Division at 713-274-9365 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.