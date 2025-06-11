Harris County deputies looking for woman accused of robbing 2 businesses

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a woman they say is behind two restaurant robberies in April.

Investigators say the suspect robbed Kim's Tea House on Bellaire Boulevard on April 10 and Timmy Chan's on Bissonnet five days later, on April 15.

In both cases, deputies said she threatened employees with a knife and gun to steal cash from registers.

HCSO describes the suspect as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic woman who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has long blonde hair. She was seen wearing a light blue denim jacket and a COVID-19 mask.

Witnesses reported seeing the woman leave in a four-door white sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 713-222-6000 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).