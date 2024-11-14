Harris County attorney sues 2 people at center of real estate story uncovered by 13 Investigates

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A story ABC13 Investigates first broke wide open has now resulted in Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee filing a civil lawsuit against the two men featured in our original reporting.

It's part of a larger effort to keep local residents from being swindled out of their own hard-earned money.

In the summer of 2023, ABC13 was there when retired teacher Wanda Jackson's belongings were thrown out onto her front lawn. She was evicted from the house she had lived in since 1977.

This past February, our investigation found that while recovering from COVID-19, Jackson unwittingly signed over the deed of her home to Malcolm Pryor, a contractor. Pryor then executed a series of complicated real estate transactions, which resulted in him selling Jackson's home to an investor named James Mayer.

Records show Mayer then sold the house back to Pryor some months later at a profit.

Pryor then allegedly could not pay the mortgage on the home, and it was foreclosed on. Jackson would end up being evicted.

Our reporting led to Pryor being charged criminally with mortgage fraud by the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Menefee's staff also noticed.

"We've been looking at scams for a few months, but it was the story from ABC13 that brought Ms. Wanda's situation to our vision," said Menefee. "Since then, we've really tried to dig and investigate, do all that we can to make sure what happened to her doesn't happen to people in Harris County."

On Wednesday, Menefee and his team announced they had filed suit against both Pryor and Mayer, attempting to shut their businesses down. The suit alleges that Pryor put a fake lien on Jackson's home and that Mayer made a lot of money off the fraudulent transactions.

"Mr. Pryor definitely tried to scam this home, and in fact, was successful in doing so," said Menefee. "As for Mr. Mayer, the other one, it's highly suspicious that someone would buy a property, hold it for six months, and sell it back to the same person at a profit."

Menefee says his other goal is to let all Harris County residents know that if they believe they are victims of questionable business practices, to call the Harris County Attorney's Office.

The office has launched a website, ScamFreeHC.com, to make it easier for victims to report potential fraud.

Jackson, who appeared at the event Wednesday, would love to see the lawsuit succeed, but is also focused on preventing future victims.

"It does make you feel a little better that the county attorney is here trying to help other folks. It makes me feel so much better because when people don't know what to do, they are in despair. Now, you still don't have your home back," she said.

Jackson says she is also praying she will eventually get her home back.

Her old home is currently listed for sale, though Jackson does not have the funds to buy it back.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.