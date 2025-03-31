'The Handmaid's Tale' cast previews final season: "People are gonna die."

Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford and the cast of "The Handmaid's Tale" give some subtle hints as to what will happen in this final season, premiering April 8 on Hulu.

Fans of "The Handmaid's Tale" have been patiently (or maybe impatiently) waiting for the final season to drop and we are ever so close to the revolution.

The synopsis for season six reads: "June's unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom."

On The Red Carpet caught up with the cast at the Paley Fest celebration of the long-running series. Elisabeth Moss, who plays June, said to get ready for what's coming, you need to take a look back.

"We have so much in the show that references previous seasons," Moss explained. "It's the culmination of so many storylines that I feel like the best way to watch this season is to kind of make sure that you're really, like, caught up, because we do pay attention to what has happened in the past."

We tried to get some hints from the cast about what's to come (emphasis on the *tried.*) .

"I think people have wanted revenge and revolution and I think they may get it," teased O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke.

That wasn't quite the level of detail we were hoping for, so we pressed and got Fagbenle to reveal this: "People are gonna die. People are gonna be tortured. It's 'Handmaid's' after all. But I think there's also a lot of emotional satisfaction that happens and a little love."

"I think that fans are going to get so much more than they could ever expect and then some," teased Amanda Brugel, who plays Rita. "The people that you think that you can trust their heart necessarily, that you can trust...which is scary. It's scary. I remember reading through scripts and being like, 'no, no!' So yeah, not everyone is a hero in Gilead and not everyone is a villain."

"The writers and our fearless leader, Lizzie Moss, who directed the first two episodes, and the last two episodes of the show, have put their heart, sweat, blood, tears, well hopefully nobody was bleeding! But we had the red dresses so that took care of that," laughed Samira Wiley, who portrays Moira. "It's been an honor, a privilege and joy. It will be a part of my legacy as an actor. And I am just so lucky to have been a part of it"

Bradley Whitford, who plays Commander Lawrence, said "The Handmaid's Tale" ticks off all the boxes of what makes a show iconic.

"It needs to be amazing storytelling. It needs to be beautifully shot. It needs to be. We have an incredible cast. It's based on a story that has an unfortunate urgent relevance these days. So yeah, you've gotta get all those elements."

The first three episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale" season six premiere April 8 on Hulu, with a new episode dropping weekly after that.

