Hailey Bieber, Keke Palmer, Julianne Hough dazzle at Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

A-listers known for their bold fashion choices dressed to impress at the 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Hollywood.

(L-R) Keke Palmer, Hailey Bieber and Julianne Hough attend The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 on April 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.

LOS ANGELES -- On Tuesday, Hollywood showed up for a fabulous night celebrating the 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. (FTUS) Awards.

From Keke Palmer's dazzling Oscar de la Renta dress, to Julia Fox's attention-grabbing Vaudeville look, A-listers known for their bold fashion choices dressed to impress.

The night was completed with looks from Julianne Hough, Jenna Dewan, Madeline Brewer, Fergie, Lisa Rinna, Normani, Ciara and more.

In addition to the star-studded carpet, the night supported the next generation of fashion designers through FTUS' non-profit initiative, which awards emerging designers with financial support, personalized mentorships and guidance.

Palmer was on hosting duties noting "16 finalists will be recognized for their strong sustainability practices, because yes, looking good and doing good should always go hand-in-hand!"

FTUS emphasizes sustainable and environmental practices in the fashion industry, highlighting these principles during their award ceremony.

Hailey Bieber, Kate Hudson and Colman Domingo were among the stars presenting.

Anthony Vaccarello won the Honorary Award. Rachel Scott of Diotima won the Ready-to-Wear Award. Dani Griffiths of Clyde won the Accessories Award. Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz of Beck won the Jewelry Award. Nana Kwame Adusei of Kwame Adusei won the Sustainability Award. Patrick Taylor won the Graduate Award.

