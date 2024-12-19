He told ABC's Jonathan Karl he wants the debt limit extended or eliminated.

House Republicans say they have a spending deal, but not that Trump's on board

Congress must pass a bill to fund the government before the end of the week.

House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole told reporters Thursday afternoon that House Republicans have reached an agreement among themselves to fund the government before Friday's deadline for a government shutdown.

Asked if President-elect Donald Trump is on board with the agreement, Cole replied, "All I'll tell you is we have an agreement."

Cole said he expects a vote on the agreement today, though he refused to divulge any details of the deal, but he told ABC News that the text of the bill will be posted online shortly.

GOP House leaders and Vice-President-elect JD Vance were meeting in Speaker Mike Johnson's office to try to find a path forward and reach a budget deal, hoping to appease both Trump's demands that any legislation to fund the government also deals with raising or eliminating the country's debt ceiling, as well as House Republicans on the right who are traditionally against any spending deal or debt limit increase.

Across the aisle, Democrats maintain the best path forward is the defunct deal they struck with House Republicans that Trump and Elon Musk demolished on Wednesday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries expressed disbelief that the bipartisan agreement had fallen apart -- emphasizing that Republicans will own the consequences, including the impact of a potential government shutdown.

"This reckless Republican-driven shutdown can be avoided if House Republicans will simply do what is right for the American people and stick with the bipartisan agreement that they themselves negotiated," Jeffries said at a news conference Thursday.

That deal called for extending government spending at current levels until March and added other provisions like relief for disaster victims and farmers and a pay raise for members of Congress.

Things changed Wednesday after Musk began a pressure campaign on X with multiple posts opposing the deal. Later that day Trump and Vance posted a statement calling on Congress to "pass a streamlined spending bill," with the president-elect echoing Musk's threats of primarying any GOP member who didn't comply.

Trump told ABC News' Jonathan Karl Thursday morning that there will be a government shutdown unless Congress eliminates the debt ceiling or extends the limit on government borrowing before he takes office.

"We're not going to fall into the debt ceiling quicksand," he said. "There won't be anything approved unless the debt ceiling is done with."

Under current law, the federal government would hit its borrowing limit sometime in the spring of 2025, during the first months of the second Trump presidency. Trump, however, said he wants it taken care of now, while Joe Biden is president.

"Shutdowns only inure to the person who's president," Trump said.

With several alternative plans to avert a shutdown under Republican consideration, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told members to expect votes related to government funding Thursday, but the timing of any action was unclear as discussions continue.

Some Senate Republicans, including John Kennedy and Mike Rounds, expressed displeasure with Johnson's bill and praised Trump for stepping in.

But Sen. Thom Tillis, whose home state was devastated by Hurricane Helene, said he'd do everything in his power to slow down the passage of any government funding bill that doesn't include disaster relief.

Congress faces a deadline of Friday night, when the current government funding extension expires, to pass a new one or non-essential agencies would shut down.

House Republicans of every stripe were seen rotating in and out of the speaker's office on Thursday -- including House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris of Maryland.

Jeffries told reporters that raising the debt limit as part of the government funding bill is "premature at best."

"We are going to continue to maintain an open line of communication to see if we can resolve this issue on terms that are favorable to the everyday Americans," Jeffries said when asked if he was speaking to Johnson.

Behind closed doors during a caucus huddle Thursday morning, Jeffries delivered the same message to Democrats: Republicans backed out of a bipartisan deal and now have to figure out a way to get out.

"This kind of chaos and dysfunction has real-world impacts on hard-working people," Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., said.

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., told ABC News that Jeffries quoted President John F. Kennedy to the caucus: "Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate."

"He said, look, we kept all our doors open during this negotiation. We made concessions. Most of us weren't happy with the outcome of this, but you have to do your basic job. He's saying that will continue. We're open to everything, but we're not open to the kind of bullying tactics that Elon Musk is doing," Keating said.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., quipped, "We had a deal. We negotiated a deal, and then Musk decided to change the deal. Do I call him 'President Musk?'"

Texas Rep. Greg Casar, the new chair of the progressive caucus was also critical of Musk.

"If Elon Musk is kind of cosplaying co-president here, I don't know why Trump doesn't just hand him the Oval Office, or Speaker Johnson should maybe just hand Elon Musk the gavel if they just want that billionaire to run the country," Casar said.

While many Democrats support eliminating the debt limit in principle, members left their closed-door meeting opposed to striking it now as part of a spending deal, stressing it should be a separate matter.

ABC News' Emily Chang and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.